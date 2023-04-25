close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ireda posts all-time high net profit of Rs 865 cr in 2022-23 fiscal

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Tuesday posted an all-time high net profit or profit after tax at Rs 865 crore in 2022-23 fiscal year on lower bad loans

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IREDA

IREDA

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Tuesday posted an all-time high net profit or profit after tax at Rs 865 crore in 2022-23 fiscal year on lower bad loans at 1.66 per cent.

IREDA, a renewable energy funding company, has reported an all-time high annual Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 865 crore and Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 1,139 crore in the financial year 2022-23, a company statement said.

The figures represent a significant growth of 36 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, over the preceding financial year 2021-22.

IREDA's Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad loans have reduced to 1.66 per cent in FY23 from 3.12 per cent in FY22, a significant reduction of 47 per cent (in percentage terms) on year on year basis.

The Board of Directors of IREDA approved the audited financial results for the financial year 2022-23 in a meeting held on Tuesday while lauding the company's outstanding performance and continued growth.

The loan book of IREDA has grown from Rs 33,931 crore as on 31st March 2022 to Rs 47,076 crore as on 31st March 2023, registering a growth of 39 per cent.

Also Read

Yes Bank completes transfer of $5.81 bn worth bad loans to JC Flowers

IREDA Q2 net profit surges 67% to Rs 184 crore on higher revenues

Urban Co-op Bank profiles improve on bad loan dip, better profitability

PNB to transfer bad loans worth Rs 20,008 cr from 62 accounts to NARCL

IREDA profit after tax rises 87% to over Rs 200.75 crore for Dec quarter

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore

Hyundai Motor's Q1 net profit jumps 92% on SUVs, increased production

Nestle India net profit up 24.7 per cent in January-March quarter

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

The company has achieved an all-time high annual loan sanctions of Rs 32,587 crore and disbursements of Rs 21,639 crore in financial year 2022-23, registering an increase of 36 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, over the FY22 loan sanctions of Rs 23,921 crore and disbursements of Rs 16,071 crore.

This marks the highest annual loan disbursement and sanction in the company's history, it stated.

The net worth of the company as on 31st March 2023 has reached Rs 5,935 crore, 13 per cent higher compared to Rs 5,268 crore a year ago.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, said that IREDA stands fully committed towards achieving the hon'ble prime minister's 'Panchamrita' targets and to be an integral part in achieving the 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IREDA Bad loans

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Group's IHCL debuts in Ayodhya, signs deal to build 2 luxury hotels

IHCL NEW
2 min read

Ed-tech firm Simplilearn plans acquisitions, expansion amid funding winter

Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief operating officer, Simplilearn
4 min read

Mahindra CIE Q4 profit rises 73% rise on robust domestic, European demand

Mahindra CIE
2 min read

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

dalmia cement
2 min read

Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

Billionaire Hindujas' truce in doubt as lawyers say rift remains

Hinduja family
2 min read

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (left) and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
2 min read

Infosys launches live operations platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon