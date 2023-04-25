

The revenue from operations of the KitKat maker stood at Rs 4830.5 crore – up 21 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year (it follows the January-December financial year) compared to the same quarter last year. The company said this is the highest growth in a quarter in the last decade (excluding the exceptional quarter in 2016, which was off a low base in 2015). Nestlé India’s net profit was up 24.7 per cent at Rs 736.64 crore in the January-March quarter compared to the same period last year.



He added, “All our product groups delivered double-digit growth, a notable feature in these past four quarters in a row. Confectionery led by KitKat, and Munch posted a strong growth, supported by consumer-led campaigns, innovation and engagement.” “I am pleased to share that we have continued to deliver robust sales growth this quarter, which is broad-based with a healthy balance of pricing, volume, and mix,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said in the results release.



Milk products and nutrition continued their strong performance led by Milkmaid, among others, he said. “I am very pleased that in line with our commitment to enable people to live healthier lives, we launched ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener from our Nestlé Health Science portfolio,” Narayanan said. Beverages saw another quarter of robust growth and market share gains led by Nescafé Classic, Nescafé Sunrise and Nescafé Gold. Prepared dishes and cooking aids, too, delivered strong growth across all products in the portfolio. “One can discern portfolio upgradation happening in this category,” Narayanan said.

“Our strong performance in e-commerce continued with significant growth in quick commerce. We accelerated our sustained growth journey in Rurban. The growth in Rurban was complemented by strong momentum in metro and mega cities,” Narayanan said, adding, “Rural growth was also strong, secular and robust, being volume-led, which gives greater confidence and impetus to our efforts to enhance our footprint.” The company’s out-of-home business continued to accelerate rapidly this quarter. Nestlé continued with portfolio transformation, expansion, its route to market strategy focused on relevant geographies, channel prioritisation and opening of new kiosks in key locations.

“We are witnessing early signs of softening of commodities such as edible oils, wheat and packaging materials. However, cost of fresh milk, fuels, and green coffee are expected to remain firm because of continued increase in demand and volatility,” the company said in its outlook on commodity costs.