Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

The FMCG company reported a 21.3 per cent growth in total sales during the quarter. Domestic sales jumped 21.2 per cent. The profit from operations was 21 per cent of the total sales.

Nestle India on Tuesday reported a 23.9 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 737 crore in the quarter ending March (Q4FY23) as compared to Rs 595 crore last year. The total sales during the quarter were Rs 4,808 crore.