'It's nothing personal': Wipro on lawsuits against senior executives

Wipro sued Dalal, accusing him of violating the non-compete clause in his employment contract by joining rival Cognizant within 12 months from his last date of work

Thierry Delaporte CEO and managing director, Wipro

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Wipro on Friday said there's nothing personal or targeted in the way the company is dealing with contractual obligations, referring to the recent lawsuits against two senior executives.

In November last year, Wipro filed a lawsuit against former chief financial officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal.
Wipro sued Dalal, accusing him of violating the non-compete clause in his employment contract by joining rival Cognizant within 12 months from his last date of work.

This came to light at a time when the IT major had already filed another case against one of its senior leaders in the US, Mohammed Haque, for joining Cognizant. The company also alleged that he transferred certain client specific details to his gmail account.   

“There is nothing personal or targeted in the way we are dealing with contract obligations. We are sticking to business practices, we have been in this business for 30 years,” Thierry Delaporte, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Wipro said.

Wipro Cognizant IT services Indian companies

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

