Tata Motors commences production at Sanand plant it acquired from Ford

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Tata Motors on Friday said it has commenced production at its new production facility at Sanand in Gujarat.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, a unit of Tata Motors, had acquired the facility from Ford India for Rs 725.7 crore in January last year.
"We have successfully retooled the factory in the shortest span of 12 months, taking it to a new level to accommodate a wide range of existing products and future new models to come," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) MD Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.
The facility will play a pivotal role in steering Tata Motors, especially TPEM, towards achieving newer feats, he added.
"With existing capacities near saturation, this new facility will unlock an additional manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh units per annum which is scalable to 4.2 lakh units per annum," Chandra said.
The plant, which would be the company's second in Gujarat, would roll out both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric models.
The plant currently has more than 1,000 employees.
Tata Motors said it will create 1,000 additional jobs in the next 3-4 months in the region, in line with the production ramp-up plans.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

