ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Q4 results today: The list of companies that will declare their financial results has names like IndiGo, Jet Airways, Tata Elxsi, and GAIL

BS Web Team New Delhi
Analysts attribute the poor corporate earnings to a slowdown in aggregate demand in the economy

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Several companies are expected to announce the financial results for the quarter that ended on March 31 today. These include names like the State Bank of India (SBI), Container Corporation of India (CCI), Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), and Sharda Motor. These quarterly results help the retail investors and shareholders of a company to check its profitability and sustainability.
Q4 results today: List of companies to watch out for

ITC
Cigarette maker ITC Ltd reported a rise in net profit of 21 per cent to Rs 5,031 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as compared to Rs 4,156.2 crore in the same quarter in 2021. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 22 per cent to Rs 6,223.3 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 2.3 per cent to Rs 16,225 crore in the quarter.

State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI saw a 68 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 14,205 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. SBI's net income rose 24 per cent to Rs 38,068 crore in the quarter from Rs 30,687 crore in the previous year. Its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 3.14 per cent and net NPAs at 0.77 per cent on December 31, 2022.

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo)
In the third quarter of last year, IndiGo reported a 61 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 14,932 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 1,418 crore against a loss of Rs 1,680 crore in the previous year.

Jet Airways
In the quarter that ended on December 31, Jet Airways reported its highest-ever quarterly profit. It was up seven times to Rs 467.11 crore as compared to Rs 63.11 crore in the previous year.

Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL)
Owing to supply chain bottlenecks, the public sector firm reported a fall in profit in the quarter that ended on December 31. Its standalone profit after tax (PAT) fell to Rs 2,245.7 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 3,287.99 crore in the previous year.  

Other Q4 results today
The companies that are going to announce their fourth-quarter results for 2022-23 include Tata Elxsi, Bata India, Container Corporation of India (CCI), Gland Pharma, GNFC, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Rama Phosphates, Ramco Cements, Sah Polymers, Sharda Motor, Ujjivan Financial Services, and United Spirits.
First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

