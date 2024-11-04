Business Standard
JK Paper Q2 results: Net down 57.84% at Rs 128.85 cr on higher expenses

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.68 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,569.63 crore as against Rs 1,368.23 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

JK Paper Ltd on Monday reported a 57.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.85 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.68 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,714.88 crore as against Rs 1,708.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,569.63 crore as against Rs 1,368.23 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

 

Topics : JK Paper Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

