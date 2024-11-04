Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Raymond Q2 results: Net profit falls 63% to Rs 59 cr, income at Rs 1,100 cr

Raymond Q2 results: Net profit falls 63% to Rs 59 cr, income at Rs 1,100 cr

Total income rose to Rs 1,100.70 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 512.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing

Q2 earnings, Q2

Its net profit stood at Rs 161.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raymond Ltd, which is into real estate and engineering business, on Monday reported a 63 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.01 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 161.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,100.70 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 512.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Ltd, said, "We witnessed good momentum both in real estate and engineering businesses."  "With the launch of Park Avenue- High Street Reimagined, the first of its kind retail space in Thane, Raymond Realty has taken yet another pioneering step to create the aspirational ecosystem for its current and upcoming residential projects. The project execution remains our USP as our endeavor is to continue to deliver before RERA timelines," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results: IRCTC, IRFC and Raymond among 47 to post earnings on Nov 4

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Raymond Group chairman blasts Lamborghini for not responding to complaints

Raymond, shop, Raymond company

Raymond Lifestyle to hire 9,000 workers for hundreds of new stores

Raymond, shop, Raymond company

Raymond Lifestyle stock jumps 4% after Motilal Oswal's 'buy' rating

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Bikaji, Raymond, SPARC among 5 smallcap stocks that can gain up to 18%

Topics : Raymond Q2 results Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon