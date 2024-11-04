Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / ABB India Sept quarter results: Net profit increases 21% to Rs 440 crore

ABB India Sept quarter results: Net profit increases 21% to Rs 440 crore

Total income increased to Rs 3,005.05 crore from Rs 2,846.01 crore in the year-ago period

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ABB India on Monday reported over 21 per cent rise in profit after tax at Rs 440 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, pushed by higher income.

It had posted Rs 362 core profit after tax (PAT) in July-September period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing  The company follows January to December as financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 3,005.05 crore from Rs 2,846.01 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have delivered another quarter of consistent performance, creating balanced and profitable growth for our stakeholders and deepening engagement with our customers. The quarter was marked by record levels of backlog complemented by a strong book to bill and cash," the company's Managing Director, Sanjeev Sharma said in a statement.

 

The large orders emerged from diverse sectors like transportation, metals, and even new ones like data centers. This provides each division the flexibility to leverage opportunities as per their business cycles and bandwidth and entails revenue conversion from a vibrant and varied basket of orders and timeframes, he said.

Total orders for the third quarter were Rs 3,342 crore, up 11 per cent as compared to Q3 2023. Order backlog was at Rs 9,995 crore, 25 per cent higher year-on-year, the company said.

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2

NSE Q2 results: Net profit soars 57% to Rs 3,137 cr, income at Rs 5,023 cr

Q2

Tube Investments Q2 results: Net profit down 13.6% at Rs 299.17 crore

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results: IRCTC, IRFC and Raymond among 47 to post earnings on Nov 4

Google

Google India PAT grows 6% to Rs 1,425 cr in FY24, income at Rs 7,097.5 cr

facebook, meta

Facebook India Online Services profit 43% to Rs 505 cr, turnover up 9.3%

"The Indian market remains optimistic, buoyed by expectations of strong capex in infrastructure development and industrial expansion, despite some economic slackening in the previous quarter," it said.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation.

Also Read

Photo: Reuters

ABB India, Siemens surge 5% on hopes of healthy September quarter earnings

share market stock market trading

ABB India rises 3% on pact with IIT Bombay to set up modern teaching labs

equity market, stocks, share market

ABB, Exide, Pidilite among 5 stocks testing 100-DMA support; charts here

ABB India

ABB India PAT up 50% in June-qtr due to improved operational performance

PremiumABB India

Higher orders and margin boost needed to sustain ABB's valuations

Topics : ABB India Q2 results engineering firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon