Bata India Q2 results: Pofit up 53% to Rs 52 cr, revenue rises to Rs 837 cr

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Leading shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported 53 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.97 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 33.99 crore for July-September FY24, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India.

Revenue from operations was up 2.2 per cent to Rs 837.14 crore during the quarter under review.

Total expenses in September quarter was at Rs 784.55 crore, up 5 per cent year-on-year. Total income, which includes other income, was up 2.36 per cent to Rs 854.32 crore.

Shares of Bata India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,336.90 apiece on BSE, down 1.47 per cent.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

