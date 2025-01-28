Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 results: PAT jumps 54% to Rs 59.38 cr, sales rise 9%

Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 results: PAT jumps 54% to Rs 59.38 cr, sales rise 9%

Its sales were up 8.91 per cent to Rs 1,046.06 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 960.45 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

q3 results

Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 658.65 on BSE, down 0.16 per cent. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Specialty chemicals and life science ingredient maker Jubilant Ingrevia on Tuesday reported an increase of 54 per cent in its net profit at Rs 59.38 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 38.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Jubilant Bhartia Group firm.

Its sales were up 8.91 per cent to Rs 1,046.06 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 960.45 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of Jubilant Ingrevia in the December quarter were up 5.48 per cent to Rs 970.63 crore.

 

Jubilant Ingrevia's total income, including other income, was Rs 1,056.20 crore, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year in the December quarter.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Religare Broking's Ajit Mishra says buy these pharma, QSR and auto stocks

Coca Cola coke

Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire 40% stake in Coca-Cola's bottler HCCB

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Jubilant Ingrevia hits 52-wk high as arm inks pact with leading agrochem co

Agrochemical industry

Nuvama ups target on Jubilant Ingrevia, retains 'buy'; check details

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant Q1 result: Domino's India franchisee reports 2x rise in profit

Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said the significant year-on-year growth for this quarter is "attributed to the enhanced performance of our Specialty Chemicals and Nutrition businesses, as well as to the benefits derived from cost-saving initiatives implemented in recent quarters."  The board has also recommended an interim dividend of 250 per cent, which is Rs 2.5 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY25.

Over the outlook, they said: "We anticipate continued upward momentum and improvements in our overall business performance in ensuing quarters, driven by advancements in the Speciality Chemicals and Nutrition & Health Solutions business segments, as well as through our continued efforts to manage the costs efficiently."  In line with recent quarters, the primary focus remains on leveraging newly commissioned plants, and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver improved sequential performance in Q4 of FY25, both added.

Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 658.65 on BSE, down 0.16 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q3 result

Cipla Q3 result: PAT soars 48.7% to Rs 1,570.5 cr , revenue grows 7.1%

TVS

TVS Motor Q3 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 609 crore on higher sales

Q3 result

BHEL Q3FY25 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 134.7 crore

windmill, energy, Wind energy, Klettwitz Nord

Suzlon Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 90% to Rs 387 crore

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 2,109 crore

Topics : Jubilant Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon