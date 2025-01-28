Business Standard

Bajaj Auto Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 2,109 crore

The 'Pulsar' motorcycle manufacturer reported a profit of Rs 2,109 crore (around $244 million) for the October-December quarter, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 2,163 crore

Smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit was due to low domestic sales of its motorcycles and three-wheelers.

India's Bajaj Auto reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower domestic sales of its motorcycles and three-wheelers, while higher sales of its margin-diluting electric scooters also weighed. 
The 'Pulsar' motorcycle manufacturer reported a profit of Rs 2,109 crore (around $244 million) for the October-December quarter, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 2,163 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

