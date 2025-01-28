India's Bajaj Auto reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower domestic sales of its motorcycles and three-wheelers, while higher sales of its margin-diluting electric scooters also weighed.
The 'Pulsar' motorcycle manufacturer reported a profit of Rs 2,109 crore (around $244 million) for the October-December quarter, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 2,163 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
