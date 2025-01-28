Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Suzlon Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 90% to Rs 387 crore

Suzlon Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 90% to Rs 387 crore

Revenue from operations rose 91 per cent to Rs 2,968.81 crore for Q3FY25, compared with Rs 1,552.91 crore in the corresponding period last year

windmill, energy, Wind energy, Klettwitz Nord

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzlon Energy posted a 90.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) due to an increase in revenue and other income, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).
 
The renewable energy major’s net profit was recorded at Rs 386.92 crore for Q3FY25, beating analyst estimates.
 
Revenue from operations rose 91 per cent to Rs 2,968.81 crore for Q3FY25, compared with Rs 1,552.91 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Expenses increased by 91.06 per cent to Rs 2,611.03 crore for Q3FY25, compared with Rs 1,366.58 crore in the previous year.
 
 
The company said in a statement that it has upgraded its nacelle manufacturing facilities in Daman and Puducherry, boosting its annual production capacity to 4.5 GW.

Also Read

q3 results

Suzlon Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit surges 91% to Rs 388 crore

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Suzlon, RInfra, GMR Power, Sequent among 317 stocks locked at upper circuit

Suzlon

Suzlon sizzles: Shares gain over 4% on project deal with Jindal Renewables

Suzlon

Suzlon Energy Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 96% at Rs 200 crore

Suzlon

Suzlon Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 201 cr, income at Rs 2,121 cr

 
To further scale operations, it is adding two additional production lines at its Ratlam and Jaisalmer facilities. Strengthening its order pipeline, the company has secured three major orders and reinforced partnerships with key clients, including Jindal Renewables and Torrent.
 
"We are experiencing consistent quarter-on-quarter growth, with each of our businesses operating as strong, independent entities driving performance. Our manufacturing capacity expansion in India is progressing as planned to fulfil our record-high order book of 5.5 GW," said JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group.
 
The C&I (commercial and industrial) and PSU (public sector undertaking) segment constitute 80 per cent of its total order book, with the S144 model accounting for 92 per cent of overall total orders.
 
“One emerging trend fuelling our growth is our strategic emphasis on commercial and industrial and public sector undertaking customers. As these organisations prioritise sustainability and renewable energy, we're delivering reliable, affordable solutions that power their operations," said Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group.
 
Suzlon’s Ebitda margin for Q3FY25 was recorded at 16.8 per cent, a slight increase compared with 15.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 
The company's shares closed at Rs 50.25 per share, up 0.12 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex was higher by 0.71 per cent at 75,901.41 points.
 

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 32%, revenue up 18%

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 2,109 crore

Q3 result

Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 results: Net profit down 2.2% to Rs 322.8 cr

Q3 result

Shyam Metalics and Energy Q3 results: PAT rises 56% to Rs 197 crore

q3 results

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Q3 results: PAT falls 68% to Rs 237 cr

Topics : Suzlon Energy Q3 results energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon