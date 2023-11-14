Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Consolidated PAT up 27.33% at Rs 134.87 crore

The company's PAT stood at Rs 105.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the jewellery retailer said in a regulatory filing

Kalyan Jewellers

The Middle East operations recorded PAT of Rs 12 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 14 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year, a dip of 14.28 per cent

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday reported a 27.33 per cent on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended September 30, at Rs 134.87 crore.
The company's PAT stood at Rs 105.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the jewellery retailer said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Revenue from operations of the company grew by 27.11 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 4,414.53 crore, compared to Rs 3,472.91 crores in the same period of the previous fiscal.
Total revenue from the company's Middle East operations during the second quarter FY24 was at Rs 629 crore, as against Rs 601 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, a growth of 5 per cent.
The Middle East operations recorded PAT of Rs 12 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 14 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year, a dip of 14.28 per cent.
The e-commerce division of the company, Candere, recorded a revenue of Rs 31 crore in the second quarter of FY24, compared to Rs 37 crore in the same period in FY23, a decline of 16.21 per cent.
"It has been a fantastic year so far. Revenue growth for the first half of the current financial year was 29 per cent. We are extremely excited with the way the festive quarter has progressed thus far despite a higher number of Shradh days and volatile gold prices.
"We have witnessed revenue growth of 35 per cent for the current quarter till 12th of November when compared to the same period during the prior year," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers to open 11 new showrooms this month across many states

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth

Kalyan Jewellers logs 33% surge in profit for Q1 on seasonal demand

Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips 3.11% YoY in Jan-Mar to Rs 697.99 cr

Kalyan Jewellers hits record high in subdued market; zooms 134% in 3 months

Grasim Q2 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 1,164 cr, revenue up 10%

Manappuram Finance beats Q2 profit estimates, up 37% on high loan demand

Shyam Metalics Energy logs over 4-fold jump in Q2; net profit up Rs 482 cr

Shriram Properties Q2 sales bookings up 40% to Rs 608 cr on strong demand

BSE Q2 net profit jumps to Rs 118 crore, revenue at record Rs 367 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results jewellery West Asia

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon