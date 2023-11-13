Sensex (-0.50%)
Manappuram Finance beats Q2 profit estimates, up 37% on high loan demand

Gold prices hit a record high earlier this year and though it saw some subsequent corrections, prices were up more than 20% year-on-year for the quarter

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
India's Manappuram Finance Ltd on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, aided by strong demand for loans.
 
The gold financing company's consolidated net profit rose nearly 37% to 5.58 billion rupees ($67.01 million)for the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analyst expectations of 4.98 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.
Gold prices hit a record high earlier this year and though it saw some subsequent corrections, prices were up more than 20% year-on-year for the quarter.

Rise in gold prices benefits gold financiers as more customers pledge the yellow metal as collateral for loans, aiding growth.
Manappuram's interest income rose over 27% to 20.44 billion rupees.

The Kerala-based company's revenue from its gold loan business, which accounts for about three-fourths of its topline, rose 18.5% to 15.37 billion rupees, while its micro-finance arm posted a 53% revenue growth.

The company's finance cost, however, rose more than 30% due to a high interest rate environment, pushing up total expenses by 23%.

India's central bank has hiked rates by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

Last week, larger rival Muthoot Finance posted a near-15% rise in quarterly profit but missed estimates on higher finance costs.
 
The profit beat comes after an Indian court, in August, quashed a money laundering case against the company's CEO, V P Nandakumar, that was brought by the country's financial crime-fighting agency in which Nandakumar's personal assets, including shares in Manappuram Finance, were frozen.

Manappuram's shares closed 4.7% higher after the results.

Topics : Manappuram Finance Q2 results loans

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

