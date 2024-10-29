LG Electronics India posts 7% revenue growth, 12% rise in profit for 2024

Consumer durables manufacturer LG Electronics India reported a 7 per cent uptick in revenues to Rs 21,557 crore in financial year 2024, according to its latest Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings. Refrigerators made up 27 per cent of the company's revenue, followed by washing machines at 21 per cent, and televisions and air conditioners each contributing 20 per cent.
According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company's net profit rose 12 per cent to Rs 1,511 crore in FY24 from the year-ago period.
In its segment-wise revenue, the company reported Rs 5,672 crore from the home entertainment division, under which it sells televisions, audio systems, DVDs, monitors, and security cameras, among other products. In the home appliances and air solution division, under which it sells refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, cooking and cleaning products, and water and air purifiers, it reported revenue of Rs 15,681 crore.
Additionally, during the year under review, its foreign exchange earnings from exports were Rs 1,086 crore. It also paid a royalty of Rs 375.5 crore to its parent company in Seoul.