Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Anant Raj Q2 results: Net profit increases 76% to Rs 105.58 crore

Anant Raj Q2 results: Net profit increases 76% to Rs 105.58 crore

Total income rose to Rs 523.75 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 340.83 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday

real estate

The company's board approved the issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore only.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd's consolidated net profit rose 76 per cent to Rs 105.58 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal and it plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issue of securities to institutional investors.

Its net profit stood at Rs 60.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 523.75 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 340.83 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's board approved the issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore only.

 

The board also approved the issue and allotment of fully convertible warrants, each carrying a right exercisable by the warrant holder to subscribe to one equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to the persons belonging to the promoter and promoter group on a preferential basis, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore, the Delhi-NCR based builder said in the filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Northern Arc Capital Q2 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 98 cr

Canara bank

Canara Bank's Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 11.31% at Rs 4,014 crore

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Profit rises multifold to Rs 1,742 cr

Marico

Marico Q2 result: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 433 cr, revenue at Rs 2,664 cr

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 252 cr

Topics : Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon