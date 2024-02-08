LIC Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 49.1% to Rs 9,444.42 crore

Life Insurance Corporation ( LIC ) of India reported a 49.10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 9444.42 crore for the October-December period of the financial year 2023-24 from Rs 6334.19 crore during the same period of the previous year, on the back of healthy growth in premium and net investment income.

During the July-September quarter of FY24, the insurer had reported a net profit of Rs 7925.015 crore.

The state-owned life insurer reported a net premium income of Rs 1.17 trillion in Q3 of FY24, a 52.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from Rs 1.12 trillion in Q3 of FY23. Its first-year premium income dropped 12.96 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8428.95 crore while renewal premium was up 22.36 per cent to Rs 62431.29 crore. Single premium income rose by 42.45 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 46362.46 crore. Also, LIC declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) of the company grew by nearly 7 per cent to Rs 13163 crore from Rs 12317 crore in the year-ago period. The Value of New Business Premium (VNB) rose by 46.25 per cent to Rs 2634 crore from Rs 1801 crore.

The VNB Margin of the insurance company improved to 20.01 per cent in the quarter under review from 14.62 per cent in the year ago.

For the 9-month period ending December 31, 2023, the VNB margins of the company increased to 16.6 per cent from 14.6 per cent in the same period last year.

According to Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairman, LIC, the APE and VNB margin levels are an indicator of the company’s strategic interventions delivering envisaged results.

“We want to make sure that every action of ours is value accretive to all stakeholders. We will relentlessly pursue our targeted product and channel mix with the support of all our employees, agency force, and channel partners. We are committed to developing new products designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With our digital transformation project underway, we are confident of making significant improvements in our business processes,” Mohanty said.

In terms of market share measured by First Year Premium Income (FYPI) (as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)), LIC continues to be the market leader by market share in the Indian life insurance business with an overall market share of 58.90 per cent. For nine months ended December 31, 2023, LIC had a market share of 38.74 per cent in the Individual business and 72.24 per cent in the group business.

Net income from investments increased 12.25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 95266.89 crore during Q3 of FY24. In the year-ago period, investment income was Rs 84869.04 crore. The insurance company has accrued a 7 per cent gain from its equity market investment in the reported quarter of FY24 from the same period of FY23.

For the 9-month period ending in December 2023, the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the insurance giant stood at Rs 49,66,371 crore, 11.98 per cent higher than Rs 44,34,940 crore.

Out of the 49.66 trillion, equity accounts for 25 per cent and debt for the remaining 75 per cent, the company said during the post-earnings press call.

The yield on investments on policyholders' funds, excluding unrealised gains, was 8.90 per cent for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. It was 8.64 per cent in the year-ago period and 9.11 per cent in the preceding quarter.

LIC’s gross non-performing asset (gross NPA) ratio declined over the preceding quarter to 2.15 per cent at the end of the December quarter as compared to 2.43 per cent in Q2 FY24.

In Q3, LIC’s persistency ratios on a premium basis for the 13th month, and 61st month were 70.89 per cent and 56.16 per cent, respectively.

In the preceding quarter, LIC’s persistency ratios on a premium basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 71.19 per cent and 55.17 per cent respectively.

The expense of management ratio of the company stood at 15.52 per cent as compared to 12.32 per cent in Q3 FY23. The solvency ratio of the company was at 193 per cent as against 185 per cent last year.

Further, the board has approved to invest Rs 1 lakh for the company proposed to be incorporated for Bima Sugam – a one-stop electronic platform for life, health, and general insurance. This amount is the first tranche which will give LIC 8.3 per cent stake. The remaining 2 per cent will be bought in the second tranche.