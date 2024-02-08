HCC Q3 results: Profit at Rs 233 crore, expenses fall to Rs 1,412 cr

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 233.22 crore in the December quarter.
The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 283.72 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.
Its total income in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 1,512.30 crore, as against Rs 1,359.51 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
Total expenses declined to Rs 1,412.43 crore in the period under review from Rs 1,759.54 crore in the year-ago period.
HCC in a statement said the company received provisional completion certificates for the Sawalkot Tunnel project in the third quarter.
In NH34 package 3, all the works have been completed, and final commercial operation has been awarded for the remaining stretch of 9.8 km, it added.
According to the company, three more projects, including two in Jammu & Kashmir, are in advanced stages of completion.
The major hydro projects of Tehri and Vishnugad Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand, the Coastal Road Project and Mumbai Metro Line 3 project have achieved significant progress, it added.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

