Manappuram Finance Q1 results: Profit rises 76% on gold loan demand

India's Manappuram Finance reported a 76% jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strength in its gold loan and micro-finance businesses.

The non-banking financial company's (NBFC) consolidated net profit rose to 4.96 billion rupees ($59.91 million) in the June quarter from 2.82 billion rupees a year ago.



Analysts had expected NBFCs to see a spike in gold loan demand in the quarter, aided by a 5% increase in the average price of the yellow metal.



The company's interest income soared 32.5% to 19.36 billion rupees, even as expenses rose 23%.



Thrissur, Kerala-based Manappuram's pre-tax profit from its gold loan business, which accounts for three-fourth of total profit, rose 32.8% to 5.2 billion rupees. Its micro-finance arm posted a pre-tax profit of 1.61 billion rupees, versus a year-ago loss.



Shares of the company closed 2.84% up after the results.



Rival Muthoot Finance is due to post results on Friday.



($1 = 82.7900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru)