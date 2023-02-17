JUST IN
Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Analysts believe the continued aggression of banks and fintechs would make gold loan NBFCs pivot their business models to lower spreads and margin

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Gold loans worth Rs 84,256 crore were outstanding as on December 30, 2022, as per data provided by the Reserve Bank of India
Gold loans worth Rs 84,256 crore were outstanding as on December 30, 2022, as per data provided by the Reserve Bank of India

Despite gold prices hitting record highs, analysts aren't gung-ho about the outlook for gold financiers, Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance. This, they said, was due to intense competition from banks, coupled with stagnating loan book and likely pressure on margins.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 10:12 IST

