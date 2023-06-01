close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach

The platform is targeted at customers living in smaller cities and towns of India

BS Reporter Chennai
Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manappuram Finance has launched Ma-Money, a digital lending platform that will provide customers with all its financial products under one umbrella.
The company hopes that the app will help it to scale up its digital business and reach a wider audience. The app is targeted at customers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Ma-Money offers a wide range of loans, including personal, business, and consumer durables. It will also offers loans for the healthcare industry, food industry, small-scale industries, school finance to improve infrastructure, car loans, home repair loans, and farm equipment loans, among others.

"We understand that our customers lead busy lives and want a quick and easy way to access the financial products they need. With Ma-Money, they can do just that, no matter where they are or what time it is. We are always at the forefront in embracing technology to make life easier for our customers," said V P Nandakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Manappuram Finance.
Manappuram Finance said using Ma-Money customers can apply for loans, track their applications, and manage their accounts. For customers in smaller cities and towns, Ma-Money represents a significant step forward in terms of financial inclusion, providing access to a wide range of loans and financial products that were previously unavailable to them, the company said in a statement.

Also Read

Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Manappuram in freefall as ED freezes Rs 143 cr-assets; sinks 21% in 3 days

Govt blocks 138 betting, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links

Digital lending apps: RBI received 13,000 complaints against banks, NBFCs

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Sebi to tighten FPI rules it was forced to dilute for Adani: Congress

Toyota logs 2-fold growth with highest monthly sales in May at 20,410 units

Bajaj Auto records 29% rise in total sales at 355,148 units for May

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Topics : Manappuram Finance digital lending Mobile apps

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach

Manappuram Finance
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Sebi to tighten FPI rules it was forced to dilute for Adani: Congress

SEBI
2 min read

Toyota logs 2-fold growth with highest monthly sales in May at 20,410 units

Toyota Kirloskar SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1 min read

Bajaj Auto records 29% rise in total sales at 355,148 units for May

Bajaj Auto
1 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Coronil launch
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Centre proposes to sell 3% stake in Coal India via OFS, eyes Rs 4,162 cr

Coal India
2 min read

Vedanta Resources repays $1.4-bn bonds; brings down debt to $6.4 bn

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon