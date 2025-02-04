Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Max Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit falls 59% to Rs 70 cr

Max Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit falls 59% to Rs 70 cr

During the reporting quarter, policyholders' income from life insurance operations saw a decline to Rs 8,809 crore as against Rs 12,237 crore in the same quarter a year ago

With most negatives priced in, worst seems over for Max Financial investors

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 171 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), the holding company of Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, on Tuesday reported a 59 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 70 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 171 crore in the year-ago period. 

During the reporting quarter, policyholders' income from life insurance operations saw a decline to Rs 8,809 crore as against Rs 12,237 crore in the same quarter a year ago, MFSL said in a release.

 

As a result, the consolidated total income plummeted to Rs 8,927 crore as compared to Rs 12,359 crore in the third quarter of previous year, it said.

The other subsidiary under MFSL is Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q3 result

V-Mart Retail Q3 results: Net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 71.63 cr

Q3 result

BASF India Q3 results: PAT falls 26.1% to Rs 104 cr on higher input costs

Q3 result

Global Health Q3 results: Net profit up 16% at Rs 143 cr

Q3 result

Medanta Hospitals Q3 results: PAT rises 15.6% on higher patient volumes

Q3 result

Torrent Power Q3 results: PAT jumps 31% to Rs 489 cr on of higher revenues

Topics : Max Financial Services Max Financial Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon