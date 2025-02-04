Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 09:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / BASF India Q3 results: PAT falls 26.1% to Rs 104 cr on higher input costs

BASF India Q3 results: PAT falls 26.1% to Rs 104 cr on higher input costs

The profit fell to Rs 104 crore ($11.95 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, from Rs 140 crore a year earlier

Q3 result

The company saw a 15 per cent rise in its total expense, driven by a 7.9 per cent rise in its raw materials cost. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chemicals maker BASF India reported a 26.1 per cent fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher input costs despite healthy demand.

The profit fell to Rs 104 crore ($11.95 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, from Rs 140 crore a year earlier.

The company saw a 15 per cent rise in its total expense, driven by a 7.9 per cent rise in its raw materials cost. 

The Indian arm of Germany's BASF also said it will close its manufacturing unit at Dahej, located in western India, due to outdated technology, low utilization and high maintenance costs.

 

The closure, expected in the first half of the year, will result in fixed cost savings with minimal earnings impact, as the unit contributed to 0.3 per cent of total revenue in 2024.

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2

BASF India Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 14% to Rs 128 cr on higher input costs

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

BASF extends rally, gains 32% in 2 days; stock hits new record high post Q1

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

3 stocks freeze in 20% upper circuit on strong June quarter results

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99

Fujifilm expects its instant camera business 'Instax' to grow 50% this FY

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi elections LIVE: EC assured us of strict action, says Kejriwal after meeting with poll body

KEY CONTEXT

Analysts believe the "worst is over" for India's agrochemical sector as they expect the industry to grow in 2025, rebounding from global agrochemical destocking that had squeezed margins through lower sales, falling prices, and inventory losses. However, some firms are still experiencing the lingering effects.

The materials segment of BASF India, comprising performance materials and monomers for transportation, appliances and footwear, posted a 13.9 per cent rise in revenue.

The agriculture solutions segment, including insecticides and herbicides, grew 25.2 per cent.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q3 result

Global Health Q3 results: Net profit up 16% at Rs 143 cr

Q3 result

Medanta Hospitals Q3 results: PAT rises 15.6% on higher patient volumes

Q3 result

Torrent Power Q3 results: PAT jumps 31% to Rs 489 cr on of higher revenues

JK Tyre

JK Tyre and Industries Q3 FY25: Profit down 76.6%, revenue falls 0.3%

PC Jeweller, PCJ

PC Jeweller Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 148 cr on strong festive demand

Topics : BASF India Q3 results Chemical industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon