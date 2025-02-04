Business Standard

Global Health Q3 results: Net profit up 16% at Rs 143 cr

Global Health Q3 results: Net profit up 16% at Rs 143 cr

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 943 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 836 crore in the year-ago period, Global Health said in a regulatory filing

Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Tuesday reported 16 per cent increase in its profit after tax to Rs 143 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven by higher patient volume.

The healthcare provider posted a profit after tax of Rs 123 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 943 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 836 crore in the year-ago period, Global Health said in a regulatory filing.

"We have delivered a strong performance this quarter, driven by higher patient volumes and strong contributions from our developing hospitals," Pankaj Sahni, Group CEO and Director said.

 

The company said its board has approved the signing of the lease agreement to operate and manage a newly built 110-bed hospital in Ranchi.

"This expansion will further strengthen our capacity to meet the growing healthcare needs in the region while raising the standard of healthcare delivery," Sahni noted.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.48 per cent down at Rs 1,040.35 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

