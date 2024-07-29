NDTV Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 46.75 cr on higher production costs

Political advertisements boosted NDTV's revenue by 34% to Rs 93.92 crore, its second straight rise after five consecutive quarters of a revenue fall.

Indian broadcaster NDTV reported a wider first-quarter loss on Monday, as a rise in expenses overshadowed revenue from political advertisements during the country's general elections.

The Adani Group-owned news broadcaster reported a loss of Rs 46.75 crore ($5.6 million) in the April-June period, compared to a loss of Rs 8.13 crore a year before.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Quarterly expenses were surged around 77%, with production costs, among broadcasters' biggest expenses, up 80% and marketing spends related to a newly-launched regional channel tripling.





ALSO READ: NDTV Q4 result: Net loss at Rs 8.74 cr, revenue up 59% on digital expansion Advertising, a news channel's biggest source of revenue, has been frail for over a year as businesses cut back on marketing spends amid high inflation, dragging NDTV and Reliance Industries-owned Network18 Media to a string of losses.

Earlier this month, Network18 said it benefited from the general elections, which lasted from April to June.



Political advertisements boosted NDTV's revenue by 34% to Rs 93.92 crore, its second straight rise after five consecutive quarters of a revenue fall.



Since its takeover by the Adani Group in late 2022, NDTV has launched new channels, such as NDTV Profit, as it looks to catch up and compete with Network18 and Zee Media.

