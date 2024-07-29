Indian Bank Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 2,403 crore

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday posted a 41 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 2,403 cr for the June 2024 quarter due to a decline in bad loans.
The Chennai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,709 cr in the year-ago period.
During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 16,945 cr against Rs 14,759 cr a year ago, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Its interest income grew to Rs 15,039 cr during the period under review from Rs 13,049 cr in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
On the asset quality side, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 3.77 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2024, from 5.47 per cent in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
The net NPAs also declined to 0.39 per cent of the advances from 0.70 per cent a year ago.
As a result, provisions for bad loans declined to Rs 896 cr against Rs 930 cr earmarked during the same quarter a year ago.
The capital adequacy ratio of the bank increased to 16.47 per cent compared to 15.78 per cent on June 30, 2023.
