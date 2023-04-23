close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; Profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Thanks to a decline in input costs and lower provisioning for bad loans by banks

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The early bird results for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23) show a pick-up in earnings growth, despite a slowdown in revenue growth, thanks to a decline in input costs and lower provisioning for bad loans by banks. The combined net profit of 66 companies that have, so far, declared their quarterly results was up 15.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY23, an improvement from 4.3 per cent YoY growth in Q3.
Net sales growth of these companies, however, slowed down to 11.5 per cent YoY in January-March 2023, the slowest rate in eight quarters.
The companies in Business Standard’s sample reported a combined net profit of Rs 67,527.1 crore in Q4FY23, up from Rs 58,614.8 crore in Q4FY22 and Rs 62,667.5 crore in Q3FY23. Their combined net sales during the period under review were worth Rs 4.65 trillion, against  Rs 4.17 trillion a year ago and Rs 4.61 trillion in the previous quarter of FY23.
Or

Also Read

Export, demand slowdown may hurt Schaeffler India's near-term prospects

Aircraft bird strike incidents rise by 49.3% in January-July period

Espresso machines, neon logo, Macs on sale as Twitter auctions office items

How the dodo might return with the Nicobar pigeon as its surrogate mother

Aircraft bird hit incidents jump by 52% in 2022, shows DGCA data

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore

YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions

RIL net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 crore in Q4 to highest ever

User additions help Reliance Jio report 16% rise in Q4 net profit

Topics : Results Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, BFSI Summit
5 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain why Apple stores in India are a big deal

Apple
2 min read

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

Wipro
2 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY24, Adani tells banks

Adani
4 min read

Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China

Elon Musk
2 min read
Premium

30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, while unveiling Comet on April 19
4 min read
Premium

Apple's emerging India play, strategy notably different from Vietnam

Apple Inc, Apple
6 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon