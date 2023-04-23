Earnings boost lifts early bird results; Profit up 15.2% in March quarter

The companies in Business Standard’s sample reported a combined net profit of Rs 67,527.1 crore in Q4FY23, up from Rs 58,614.8 crore in Q4FY22 and Rs 62,667.5 crore in Q3FY23. Their combined net sales during the period under review were worth Rs 4.65 trillion, against Rs 4.17 trillion a year ago and Rs 4.61 trillion in the previous quarter of FY23.

Net sales growth of these companies, however, slowed down to 11.5 per cent YoY in January-March 2023, the slowest rate in eight quarters.