Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit up 11% in Q4 of FY23, expenditure ris

The bank’s total income was up by 4 per cent: from Rs 1,201 crore in March 2021-22 to Rs 1,254 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. TMB’s net interest income was up 8 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 527 crore, up from Rs 488 crore last year. The bank’s total expenditure was up by 10 per cent from Rs 774 crore by the end of March 2022 to Rs 849.6 crore during the same period in FY23. Operating profit during the period under review dipped by 5 per cent to Rs 404.41 crore, compared to Rs 426.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Monday posted an 11 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 253 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to Rs 227 crore in the same period in FY22.