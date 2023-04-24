Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 840 crore



The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 355 crore in the year-ago period. Owing to a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday reported a 136 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 840 crore for the quarter ending March.



The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per share or 13 per cent of Rs 10 face value out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2023. During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 5,317 crore as against Rs 3,949 crore a year ago. Interest income grew to Rs 4,495 crore during the period under review, from Rs 3,426 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.



Net NPAs also came down to 0.25 per cent of the advances from 0.97 per cent at the end of 2022. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reduced to 2.47 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2023 from 3.94 per cent by the end of March 2022.

Also Read Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ TCS Q3 preview: Margins to expand sequentially; Revenue may grow 16-18% YoY TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions



The board also approved a proposal for raising capital aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore through Follow-on Public Offer (FPO)/ Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)/ Preferential issue or any other mode or combination in 2023-24. The fall in bad loan ratio helped cut the provisions towards NPAs for Q4FY23 to Rs 545 crore as compared with Rs 568 crore a year ago.

(With agency inputs)