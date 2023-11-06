NHPC net profit rises marginally to Rs 1,693 crore in September quarter

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday posted a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,693.26 crore compared to a year ago.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,685.81 crore in the quarter ended September last year, a BSE filing showed.

Total income dipped to Rs 3,113.82 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 3,477.93 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.