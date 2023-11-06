close
NHPC net profit rises marginally to Rs 1,693 crore in September quarter

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,685.81 crore in the quarter ended September last year, a BSE filing showed

nhpc

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday posted a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,693.26 crore compared to a year ago.
Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,685.81 crore in the quarter ended September last year, a BSE filing showed.
Total income dipped to Rs 3,113.82 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 3,477.93 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

