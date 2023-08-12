NHPC posts 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095 cr in Q1

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095.38 cr in the June quarter compared to the year-ago quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,053.76 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
The total income of the company increased to Rs 3,010.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,886.95 crore in the same period a year ago.
The NHPC Ltd is India's premier hydropower company. Its total installed capacity is 7097.2 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar) through its 25 power stations including 1520 MW through subsidiary.
Also Read
India's NHPC likely to develop 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydro-project in Nepal
Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming
Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion
TBM successfully launched at 1,000-MW Pakal Dul HEP in J-K's Kishtwar
Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years
NBCC posts Rs 77.41 cr profit in Q1, total income rises to Rs 1,965 cr
ONGC's Q1 net profit drops 34% on back of lower oil prices, output
Global Health profit increases nearly 78% to Rs 102 crore in June quarter
Surya Roshni profit increases two-fold to Rs 59 crore in June quarter
New India Assurance profit doubles to Rs 260 crore in June quarter
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)