NHPC posts 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095 cr in Q1

The total income of the company increased to Rs 3,010.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,886.95 crore in the same period a year ago

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095.38 cr in the June quarter compared to the year-ago quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,053.76 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
The total income of the company increased to Rs 3,010.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,886.95 crore in the same period a year ago.
The NHPC Ltd is India's premier hydropower company. Its total installed capacity is 7097.2 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar) through its 25 power stations including 1520 MW through subsidiary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NHPC Hydro power projects company Q1 results

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

