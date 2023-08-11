Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Global Health profit increases nearly 78% to Rs 102 crore in June quarter

Revenue share from the developing hospitals in Lucknow and Patna increased from 23.4 per cent to 28.9 per cent, amounting to Rs 229.7 crore

Q1 results, Q1 earnings

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global Health, which runs Medanta hospitals, has reported a nearly 78 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 102 crore for the June quarter boosted by higher margins and revenue realisation.
Its income rose 26.8 per cent to Rs 794.5 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, while operating margins went up to 25.1 per cent from 22.6 per cent in the year-ago period, the multi-speciality tertiary care hospital chain, which operates in the north and eastern regions, according to a statement.
For the Gurugram-based company, the average occupied bed days increased by 16.2 per cent, representing an occupancy of 58.1 per cent in the first quarter on increased bed capacity. In-patient volume rose 19.4 per cent and out-patient volume went up by 17.5 per cent.
Revenue share from the developing hospitals in Lucknow and Patna increased from 23.4 per cent to 28.9 per cent, amounting to Rs 229.7 crore.
Revenue from international patients increased 45 per cent to Rs 47.7 crore, driven by increased volume and realisation, the company said.
The in-house out-patient pharmacy business registered 43 per cent growth to Rs 26.6 crore in the June quarter.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Medanta net profit surges over five-fold to Rs 101 cr in March quarter

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Surya Roshni profit increases two-fold to Rs 59 crore in June quarter

New India Assurance profit doubles to Rs 260 crore in June quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank profit increases 23% to Rs 130 crore in Q1

GRSE reports best-ever net profit of Rs 77 crore in June quarter

GE Power India's net loss widens to Rs 135.79 crore in June quarter

Pankaj Sahni, the group chief executive officer and director, said the company has just announced partnership with leading developer DLF to build a new 400-bed multi-super specialty hospital in south Delhi, which on commissioning will be able to link its Gurgaon, Delhi, and Noida facilities.
The company runs a network of five hospitals in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna and has 2,725 beds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Medanta Hospitals company Q1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon