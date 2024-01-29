Nippon India AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 284 crore

During the quarter, the AMC managed an average of Rs 3.8 trillion through its MF schemes

Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the previous quarter (Q3) at Rs 284 crore. The revenue from operations went up 20 per cent YoY to Rs 423 crore.

Compared to the second quarter, the profit is up 16 per cent, while the revenue from operations has risen 6.5 per cent.

During the period, the AMC saw its share in the total mutual fund assets rising 21 basis points to 7.67 per cent, it said in a release. The flows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route for Nippon India MF stood at Rs 5,930 crore in Q3, up 104 per cent YoY.

During the quarter, the AMC managed an average of Rs 3.8 trillion through its MF schemes. The amount is 29 per cent higher than in the same period last year. On the alternative investment fund (AIF) side, it had a total commitment of Rs 6,030 crore, the release stated.