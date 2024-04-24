Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nippon Life AMC Q4 results: Profit after tax jumps 73% to Rs 343 crore

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 198 crore in the year-ago period, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing

mutual funds, MFs

With this, the total dividend for 2023-24 will be Rs 16.50 per share, including the interim dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece distributed in November 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd on Wednesday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 343 crore for the March quarter, marking a 73 per cent jump from the year-ago period.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 198 crore in the year-ago period, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income rose to Rs 560.57 crore during the fourth quarter of FY24 from Rs 388.03 crore in the year-ago period.
Reacting to the strong quarterly performance, shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management surged 11 per cent to hit their 52-week high at Rs 623.40 in the intra-day trade on the BSE.
Also, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
 
With this, the total dividend for 2023-24 will be Rs 16.50 per share, including the interim dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece distributed in November 2023.
Nippon Life India Asset Management is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund.
As on March 2024, Nippon Life India Asset Management's assets under management stood at Rs 5.24 lakh crore, including Nippon India Mutual Fund asset base of Rs 4.31 lakh crore.
For the entire 2023-24 financial year, the company's PAT rose 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,107 crore while the total income soared 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,037 crore in FY24.
Topics : Nippon Life Company AMC corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceRealme Narzo 70 seriesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon