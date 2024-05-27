Business Standard
NMDC Q4 results: Net profit falls 38% to Rs 1,416 crore on higher expenses

It had posted a profit of Rs 2,276.94 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing

Hyderabad-based NMDC is India's largest iron ore mining company catering to the country's around 20 per cent of the steel-making raw material. Image: Shutter Stock

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

State-owned iron ore miner NMDC on Monday reported a 38 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,415.62 crore for the March quarter on account of increased expenses.
It had posted a profit of Rs 2,276.94 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 6,908.37 crore in the January-March period from Rs 5,842.52 crore in the same period a year ago. Its expenses surged to Rs 4,519.64 crore from Rs 3,794.18 crore in January-March FY23.
 
For the whole FY24 fiscal, the company's profit was at Rs 5,571.25 crore, higher than Rs 5,537.72 crore in 2022-23.
Hyderabad-based NMDC is India's largest iron ore mining company catering to the country's around 20 per cent of the steel-making raw material.
 

First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

