Oberoi Realty Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 72% to Rs 618 crore

Oberoi Realty Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 72% to Rs 618 crore

The real-estate developer's consolidated net profit jumped 72 per cent to Rs 618 crore($71 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31

Revenue from operations increased 34 per cent to Rs 1,411 crore.

Reuters
India's Oberoi Realty reported a higher third-quarter profit on Monday, driven by rising demand for luxury homes and office spaces.

The real-estate developer's consolidated net profit jumped 72 per cent to Rs 618 crore($71 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Revenue from operations increased 34 per cent to Rs 1,411 crore.  KEY CONTEXT

India's real estate sector continued to witness firm demand for home ownership, with focus on premium properties.

With an increasingly affluent middle class in tier-1 cities looking to upgrade to more premium offerings - from branded apparel to smartphones - demand for premium properties has also gained momentum.

 

Moreover, a return-to-office push by companies has further boosted rental demand for developers such as Oberoi Realty.

 

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

