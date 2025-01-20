Business Standard

IRFC Q3 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 1,631 cr, income at Rs 6,766 cr

The NBFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, had earned a net profit of Rs 1,599 crore in the year-ago period

q3 results

The company raised Rs 6,600 crore via bonds during the quarter to fund business expansion. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) on Monday reported a 2 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,631 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The NBFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, had earned a net profit of Rs 1,599 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 6,766 crore in the October-December period from Rs 6,740 crore in the year-ago period, IRFC said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses of the Mini-Ratna company during the period under review fell marginally to Rs 5,136 crore from Rs 5,141 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

 

The networth of the company rose to Rs 52,046 crore at the end of December 2024 compared to Rs 47,443 crore at the end of third quarter of previous fiscal.

The company raised Rs 6,600 crore via bonds during the quarter to fund business expansion.

