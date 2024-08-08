Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oil India Q1 results: PAT declines 9% to Rs 1,467 cr on higher expenses

Its profit fell 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,467 crore (about $175 million) in the three months ended June 30, falling behind analysts' predicted profit of Rs 1,687 crore, per LSEG data

Fields headquarters of Oil India Limited

Total expenses rose nearly 40% to Rs 4,026 crore. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run explorer Oil India reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses.
Its profit fell 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,467 crore (about $175 million) in the three months ended June 30, falling behind analysts' predicted profit of Rs 1,687 crore, per LSEG data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Oil India, which operates exploration and production assets mostly in the northeastern part of the country, said its total expenses rose nearly 40 per cent to Rs 4,026 crore as its excise duty costs surged over four-fold, which offset the impact of a 26 per cent rise in quarterly revenue to Rs 5,840 crore.
India hiked windfall tax - a higher tax levied on specific industries when they gain a sudden boost to profits - on petroleum crude thrice in the quarter.
The tax imposition started in July 2022 by the Indian government and was aimed at boosting local supply of fuels to meet rising demand and to target refiners who were boosting product exports to gain from higher overseas margins.
Fuel demand in the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, India, remained strong during April-June, data from oil ministry showed.

More From This Section

JB Chemicals & Pharma Q1 results: Net profit jumps 25% to Rs 177 cr

LIC Q1 results: PAT up 10% at Rs 10,461 cr, total income at Rs 2.1 trn

Alembic Pharma posts 11.5% growth in profit, driven by US business

Sobha Ltd Q1 results: Net profit sinks 50% to Rs 6.06 cr on lower sales

Eicher Motors Q1 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 1,101 cr on strong sales

Peer Oil and Natural Gas reported a first-quarter profit beat earlier this week.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ONGC rallies 8% on upbeat volume guidance; Oil India surges 9%

ONGC surges 5%, hits new high; Oil India soars 8% in weak market; know why

Castrol, IRFC, Oil India rally up to 50% so far in July; trading guide here

Oil India stock extends rally, up 17% in 2 days; market cap nears Rs 1 trn

Oil India shares up over 7% as oil stocks hog limelight; ONGC rises 2.2%

Topics : OIL India Oil India results Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon