Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LIC Q1 results: PAT up 10% at Rs 10,461 cr, total income at Rs 2.1 trn

Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 96,183 crore as compared to Rs 90,309 crore in the April-June period of previous fiscal

Life Insurance Corporation

Solvency margin of LIC increased to 1.99 per cent as compared to 1.89 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 10 rise in its net profit to Rs 10,461 crore in the June 2024 quarter.
The state-owned life insurance behemoth had a net profit of Rs 9,544 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The total income increased to Rs 2,10,910 crore during the latest June quarter as against Rs 1,88,749 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter under review, the first-year premium rose to Rs 7,470 crore as against Rs 6,811 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
The insurer earned Rs 56,429 crore from renewal premiums as against Rs 53,638 crore a year ago.
Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 96,183 crore as compared to Rs 90,309 crore in the April-June period of previous fiscal.
Solvency margin of LIC increased to 1.99 per cent as compared to 1.89 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Also Read

Govt planning to reduce its stake in LIC by nearly 5% this fiscal: Report

LIC launches 4 new term new insurance plans 'catering to youngsters'

Reliance Industries jumps two places on Fortune's Global 500 list

Yuva Term to Digi Term: LIC launches new products across categories

LIC announces closure of its Bangladesh office till Aug 7 due to curfew

Topics : LIC LIC results Q1 results Life Insuracnce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon