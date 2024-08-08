Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sobha Ltd Q1 results: Net profit sinks 50% to Rs 6.06 cr on lower sales

The April-June period saw delays in approvals for real estate projects amidst general elections in the country, resulting in fewer launches and a slowdown in sales

real estate construction building

The company's consolidated net profit sank 50% to Rs 6.06 crore ($7.2 million) in the first quarter.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian real estate developer Sobha posted a fourth straight drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by fewer launches and lower sales.
The company's consolidated net profit sank 50% to Rs 6.06 crore ($7.2 million) in the first quarter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
KEY CONTEXT
The April-June period saw delays in approvals for real estate projects amidst general elections in the country, resulting in fewer launches and a slowdown in sales.
Sobha's peer Prestige Estates Projects also reported a lower profit for the quarter as unit sales tumbled 40%.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Godrej Industries Group's family office divests 4.4% stake in Sobha

Real-estate firm Sobha Ltd gets Rs 46 cr income tax demand notices

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND 2-1 ESP in bronze medal tie; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

Fintech solutions can positively impact income and wealth creation: CEA

Banks should offer innovative products, service to garner deposits: Das

Topics : Sobha Developers Sobha sales Sobha Ltd Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon