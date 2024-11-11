Orient Green Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 66.46 cr

Orient Green Power Ltd on Monday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.46 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 75 crore profit in the year-ago period.
The company's total income rose to Rs 126.13 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 124.10 crore in the July-September period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.
Orient Green Power is an independent renewable power producer.
