Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Orient Green Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 66.46 cr

Orient Green Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 66.46 cr

The company's total income rose to Rs 126.13 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 124.10 crore in the July-September period last fiscal

Orient Green Power Company

Orient Green Power is an independent renewable power producer. | File photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Orient Green Power Ltd on Monday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.46 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 75 crore profit in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 126.13 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 124.10 crore in the July-September period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Orient Green Power is an independent renewable power producer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Orient Green Power Company

Orient Green Power Q1 results: Net profit jumps over 40% to Rs 13 cr

funding winter

Orient Green Power eyeing to raise authorised share capital to Rs 2,500 cr

wind energy

Orient Green Power plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore via rights issue

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India vs Malaysia match begins at 4:45 PM

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Borosil Renewables Q2 results: Net loss of Rs 13 cr, income at Rs 378.25 cr

Topics : Orient Green Power Company Orient Green Power Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon