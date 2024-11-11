Business Standard
Q2 results today: Hindalco, ONGC, Britannia among 321 to post earnings

Q2 company results, November 11: Shree Cements, Jubilant FoodWorks, Bank of India, NMDC, and Ramco Cements will release their Q2FY25 results today

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Q2 company results, November 11: ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Britannia, and Shree Cements are among 321 companies set to release their second quarter (Q2) earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) today. Jubilant FoodWorks, Bank of India, NMDC, and Ramco Cements will also publish their performance reports for the July-September quarter.
 

Britannia Q2FY25 preview

Analysts expect Britannia Industries to report a profit after tax (PAT) growth of 2.85 per cent year-on-year, estimated at around Rs 604.76 crore, up from Rs 588 crore. This growth is attributed to positive rural trends and strategic price cuts.
 

SBI Q2FY25 highlight

On Friday, State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, exceeded analysts' expectations by reporting a 27.92 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2FY25, driven by non-interest income, particularly from treasury and foreign exchange gains. However, its stock price declined by 1.86 per cent to Rs 843.25 per share, largely due to a rise in loan-loss provisions. SBI Chairman C S Setty set ambitious targets, stating that the bank aims to be the first in India to reach Rs 1 trillion in net profit, with a nearer-term focus on achieving Rs 1 trillion in operating profit.
 
 

Market overview: November 11

On Friday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices closed in the red for the second consecutive session. The Sensex fell by 55.47 points to settle at 79,486.32, while Nifty dropped 51.15 points to 24,148.20.
 
Today, markets opened lower, with Sensex down by 418.99 points (0.53 per cent) at 79,067 and Nifty by 112.10 points (0.46 per cent) at 24,036. Leading losses were Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, and Reliance Industries, while Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SBI showed gains.
 
The recent US elections, with Republican candidate Donald Trump emerging as President-elect and the party likely to control both Congressional houses, have shifted focus to the impact on foreign institutional investor (FII) flows in India. Meanwhile, with China holding off on stimulus measures for its struggling economy, FIIs continue to weigh investment opportunities between Indian and Chinese markets.
 
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) figures are set to be released on November 12, followed by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data on November 14. These metrics will be closely monitored this week.

List of 321 companies to release Q2FY25 results on Nov 11

1. 7Seas Entertainment Limited  
2. AAA Technologies Limited  
3. Aagam Capital Limited  
4. Aarti Surfactants Limited  
5. Aerpace Industries Limited  
6. Abans Holdings Limited  
7. Almondz Global Securities Limited  
8. Alna Trading and Exports Limited  
9. Alphageo (India) Limited  
10. Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Limited  
11. Amit International Limited  
12. Aptech Limited  
13. Aravali Securities & Finance Limited  
14. Arex Industries Limited  
15. Arihant Capital Markets Limited  
16. Asian Hotels (North) Limited  
17. Atharv Enterprises Limited  
18. Aurolab Limited  
19. Avon Mercantile Limited  
20. Awfis Space Solutions Limited  
21. Azad Engineering Limited  
22. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited  
23. Bajaj Consumer Care Limited  
24. Balrampur Chini Mills Limited  
25. Bank of India  
26. Bansal Wire Industries Limited  
27. Bedmutha Industries Limited  
28. BEML Limited  
29. Bengal Assam Company Limited  
30. BF Utilities Limited  
31. Bhilwara Spinners Limited  
32. Billwin Industries Limited  
33. B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited  
34. Bloom Industries Limited  
35. BLS International Services Limited  
36. Bombay Stock Exchange Limited  
37. Blue Dart Express Limited  
38. BNR Udyog Limited  
39. Borosil Renewables Limited  
40. Brisk Services Limited  
41. Britannia Industries Limited  
42. Bharat Road Network Limited  
43. Burnpur Cement Limited  
44. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited  
45. Bombay Wire Ropes Limited  
46. Camlin Fine Sciences Limited  
47. Campus Activewear Limited  
48. Caprihans India Limited  
49. Career Point Limited  
50. Century Extrusions Limited  
51. Chandni Machines Limited  
52. Chandrima Mercantiles Limited  
53. Checkpoint Trades & Agencies Limited  
54. Chemcrux Enterprises Limited  
55. Chowgule Steamships Limited  
56. Cistro Telelink Limited  
57. Citiport Financial Services Limited  
58. Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited  
59. Comfort Intech Limited  
60. Compucom Software Limited  
61. Concord Biotech Limited  
62. Cords Cable Industries Limited  
63. Cosyn Limited  
64. Dalmia Bharat Limited  
65. Dee Development Engineers Limited  
66. Devyani International Limited  
67. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited  
68. Dharani Finance Limited  
69. DHP India Limited  
70. Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited  
71. Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited  
72. Diana Tea Company Limited  
73. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited  
74. Dolat Algotech Limited  
75. Dollar Industries Limited  
76. Ecosmob Technologies Limited  
77. EIH Associated Hotels Limited  
78. Elgi Equipments Limited  
79. East India Hotels Limited  
80. EPL Limited  
81. Euro LED Lighting Limited  
82. EIH Limited  
83. Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited  
84. Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited  
85. Frontline Corporation Limited  
86. Fusion Micro Finance Limited  
87. Galaxy Surfactants Limited  
88. Gateway Distriparks Limited  
89. Gayatri BioOrganics Limited  
90. GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited  
91. GeeCee Ventures Limited  
92. Genus Prime Infra Limited  
93. Globus Constructors & Developers Limited  
94. Godfrey Phillips India Limited  
95. Goodluck India Limited  
96. Gopala Polyplast Limited  
97. Goyal Aluminiums Limited  
98. Grandma Trading & Agencies Limited  
99. Graphite India Limited  
100. Gratex Industries Limited  
101. Graviss Hospitality Limited  
102. Greencrest Financial Services Limited  
103. Orient Green Power Company Limited  
104. GTL Limited  
105. GTN Textiles Limited  
106. Gujarat Toolroom Limited  
107. Harrisons Malayalam Limited  
108. Harsha Engineers International Limited  
109. HCKK Ventures Limited  
110. Heads Up Ventures Limited  
111. Helpage Finlease Limited  
112. Hemisphere Properties India Limited  
113. Hercules Hoists Limited  
114. H.G. Infra Engineering Limited  
115. Hindustan Adhesives Limited  
116. Hindalco Industries Limited  
117. Hindustan Copper Limited  
118. Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited  
119. HLE Glascoat Limited  
120. HMA Agro Industries Limited  
121. Hindustan Ventures Limited  
122. IFB Agro Industries Limited  
123. IFCI Limited  
124. IMEC Services Limited  
125. Indian Gelatine & Chemicals Limited  
126. Indian Card Clothing Company Limited  
127. Inditrade Capital Limited  
128. Indosolar Limited  
129. Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited  
130. Insecticides (India) Limited  
131. Insilco Limited  
132. Integrated Hitech Limited  
133. ISF Limited  
134. IVP Limited  
135. Iykot Hitech Toolroom Limited  
136. Jai Corp Limited  
137. Jayant Ceramics Limited  
138. Jet Freight Logistics Limited  
139. Jigar Cables Limited  
140. JITF Infralogistics Limited  
141. Jubilant FoodWorks Limited  
142. Juniper Hotels Limited  
143. Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Limited  
144. Kamdhenu Limited  
145. Kamdhenu Paints Limited  
146. Kanel Industries Limited  
147. Kanpur Plastipack Limited  
148. Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited  
149. KCD Industries India Limited  
150. KDDL Limited  
151. KEL Energy Limited  
152. KJMC Financial Services Limited  
153. KK Plastic Industries Limited  
154. K.M. Sugar Mills Limited  
155. KPT Industries Limited  
156. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Limited  
157. KR Rail Engineering Limited  
158. Kumaka Industries Limited  
159. Laffans Petrochemicals Limited  
160. Lakshmi Mills Company Limited  
161. Landmark Cars Limited  
162. Lerthai Finance Limited  
163. Lex Nimble Solutions Limited  
164. Link Pharma Chem Limited  
165. Magadh Sugar & Energy Limited  
166. Maithan Alloys Limited  
167. Manraj Housing Finance Limited  
168. Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited  
169. Modern Steels Limited  
170. Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited  
171. Mefcom Capital Markets Limited  
172. Mehai Technology Limited  
173. Meson Valves India Limited  
174. Maharashtra Scooters Limited  
175. Mihika Industries Limited  
176. MM Rubber Company Limited  
177. Modern Dairies Limited  
178. Monarch Networth Capital Limited  
179. Morepen Laboratories Limited  
180. MP Co-Operative Bank Limited  
181. MPL Plastics Limited  
182. MTPL Limited  
183. Munjal Showa Limited  
184. Nandani Creation Limited  
185. Narayani Steels Limited  
186. National Fertilizers Limited  
187. Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Limited  
188. Niyogin Fintech Limited  
189. NMDC Limited  
190. Nandan Denim Limited  
191. Odyssey Corporation Limited  
192. Oil Country Tubular Limited  
193. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)  
194. OnMobile Global Limited  
195. Orchid Pharma Limited  
196. Oriental Trimex Limited  
197. Orient Paper & Industries Limited  
198. Orient Techno Consultants Limited  
199. Oscar Global Limited  
200. Otco International Limited
201. Pace Automation Limited  
202. Pankaj Piyush Trade and Investments Limited  
203. Parag Milk Foods Limited  
204. The Park Hotels Limited  
205. Parle Industries Limited  
206. Patspin India Limited  
207. PCCOSMA Oils Limited  
208. People Infocom Private Limited  
209. PG Electroplast Limited  
210. Polytex International Limited  
211. Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited  
212. Power Mech Projects Limited  
213. Prag Bosimi Synthetics Limited  
214. Praxis Home Retail Limited  
215. Precision Wires India Limited  
216. Premier Explosives Limited  
217. Prevest Denpro Limited  
218. Prime Capital Markets Limited  
219. Prime Fresh Limited  
220. Purshottam Investofin Limited  
221. Quasar India Limited  
222. Quint Digital Media Limited  
223. RAFL Limited  
224. Rajvir Industries Limited  
225. Rama Newsprint & Papers Limited  
226. The Ramco Cements Limited  
227. Ramco Industries Limited  
228. Ramgopal Polytex Limited  
229. Rategain Travel Technologies Limited  
230. Regency Ceramics Limited  
231. Regal Truss India Limited  
232. Retina Paints Limited  
233. Rajvir Global Industries Limited  
234. Rico Auto Industries Limited  
235. Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited  
236. Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Limited  
237. Rishiroop Limited  
238. R.J. Shah & Company Limited  
239. Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited  
240. Robu.in Innovations Private Limited  
241. Ruchira Papers Limited  
242. Rustomjee Constructions Limited  
243. SA Entertainments Limited  
244. Sagarsoft (India) Limited  
245. Salzer Electronics Limited  
246. Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited  
247. Sampann Spintex Limited  
248. Samsrita Labs Limited  
249. Sanctorum Research Limited  
250. Sandhar Technologies Limited  
251. Sansera Engineering Limited  
252. Sashwat Technologies Limited  
253. S Chand and Company Limited  
254. S.G. Martin Limited  
255. Shardul Securities Limited  
256. Sharpline Broadcast Limited  
257. Shiva Mills Limited  
258. Shivatex Yarns Limited  
259. Shree Cement Limited  
260. Shree Shyam Agro Limited  
261. Shyam Telecom Limited  
262. Simplex Castings Limited  
263. SIP Industries Limited  
264. SML Isuzu Limited  
265. Snowman Logistics Limited  
266. SP Apparels Limited  
267. SPL Industries Limited  
268. SPML Infra Limited  
269. Speciality Restaurants Limited  
270. Starlog Enterprises Limited  
271. Starteck Finance Limited  
272. Standard Batteries Limited  
273. Sundaram Brake Linings Limited  
274. Sunil Healthcare Limited  
275. Sunil Textiles Limited  
276. Suprajit Engineering Limited  
277. SVC Industries Limited  
278. Swelect Energy Systems Limited  
279. Switch Telecom Limited  
280. Syncom Healthcare Limited  
281. Talbros Engineering Limited  
282. Tamboli Capital Limited  
283. TCPL Packaging Limited  
284. Technopack Polymers Limited  
285. Tijaria Polypipes Limited  
286. Time Technoplast Limited  
287. Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Limited  
288. Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited  
289. Triveni Turbine Limited  
290. Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited  
291. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited  
292. Uni Abex Alloy Products Limited  
293. United Drilling Tools Limited  
294. Universal Autofoundry Limited  
295. Unique Royale Metals Limited  
296. UPL Limited  
297. Upsurge Investment & Finance Limited  
298. Ushdev International Limited  
299. Vaibhav Global Limited  
300. Vani Commercials Limited  
301. Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited  
302. Vasuprada Group Limited  
303. Vibha Industries Limited  
304. Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited  
305. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited  
306. Vishnu Chemicals Limited  
307. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited  
308. Vijay Laxmi Engineering Works Limited  
309. Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited  
310. Vardhman Special Steels Limited  
311. VTM Limited  
312. Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited  
313. Warren Tea Limited  
314. Winpro Industries Limited  
315. Women Networks Limited  
316. Wall Street Finance Limited  
317. Zarc Electronics Limited  
318. ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited  
319. Z Nilkanth Engineering Limited  
320. Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited  
321. Zydus Wellness Limited  
 

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

