Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 09:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Parle Biscuits FY24 results: Profit jumps twofold to Rs 1,607 crore

Parle Biscuits FY24 results: Profit jumps twofold to Rs 1,607 crore

Parle Biscuits, a subsidiary of Parle Products, had reported a standalone profit of Rs 743.66 crore in FY23 and revenue from sale of products was at Rs 14,068.80 crore

Dark Parle-G

Parle Biscuits' advertising promotional expenses in FY24 were up 3.23 per cent to Rs 442.81 crore. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parle Biscuits has reported a twofold jump in profit at Rs 1,606.95 crore for FY24 while revenue from operations was up 2 per cent to Rs 14,349.4 crore.

Total revenue was up 5.31 per cent at Rs 15,085.76 crore in FY24 helped by other income, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Parle Biscuits, a subsidiary of Parle Products, had reported a standalone profit of Rs 743.66 crore in FY23 and revenue from sale of products was at Rs 14,068.80 crore.

Incorporated in September 1974, Parle Biscuits is a leading manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery. It owns popular brands such as Parle G.

 

Parle Biscuits' advertising promotional expenses in FY24 were up 3.23 per cent to Rs 442.81 crore. This was at Rs 428.93 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli admitted to hospital in Thane due to deterioration in health

Shyam Benegal, Indian director and screenwriter at International Film Festival of Kerala 2016

LIVE: Filmmaker Shyam Benegal passes away at 90 after prolonged illness

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Amber Enterprises surges 13%; records sharpest intra-day rally in 2 months

Tanush Kotian

IND vs AUS: Tanush Kotian set to be Ashwin's replacement, says report

SEBI

Kalyani Investment pays Sebi Rs 1.12 cr to settle disclosure violation case

Total tax expense of Parle Biscuits was Rs 499.4 crore in FY24. Total expenses were at Rs 12,979.41 crore, down 2.54 per cent year-on-year.

Sharing the scenario and outlook, Parle Biscuits said FY24 was fulfilling and promising for the company.

"The company continues to aggressively pursue new opportunities in the field of biscuits and confectionery," it said.

Parle Products owns 100 per cent stake in Parle Biscuits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Accenture

Accenture beats estimates for Q1 revenue on rise in services demand

Pizza Hut

Yum! Restaurants India FY24 results: Profit at Rs 162 cr, income up 13%

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 626 cr, revenue up 30% at Rs 3,601 cr

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Swiggy Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 626 crore, revenue rises 30%

Adani group

'Corrupt Solar Project': Adani embroiled in US findings of bribery scheme

Topics : Parle Products Parle-G Parle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon