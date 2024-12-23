Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 09:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Tanush Kotian set to be Ashwin's replacement, says report

IND vs AUS: Tanush Kotian set to be Ashwin's replacement, says report

Tanush Kotian, currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad, is expected to fly out to Australia on Tuesday

Tanush Kotian

Tanush Kotian (PIC:X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moments after the BCCI confirmed that star Indian pacer Md Shami will not join the Indian squad for the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to not being declared fully fit by the BCCI medical team, the Mumbai Cricket Association announced that 26-year-old Mumbai-based off-spinner Tanush Kotian has been named as R Ashwin's replacement for the fourth and fifth Tests of the series, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.
 
Kotian has played a pivotal role in the recent success of the Mumbai team with his impressive bowling and equally impressive batting down the order.
 
Ashwin retires mid-series
 
Ashwin’s unexpected retirement after the third Test in Brisbane left the team management scrambling for a replacement. Kotian, currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad, is expected to fly out to Australia on Tuesday. His inclusion bolsters India's spin options alongside Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, as Axar Patel is unavailable.
 
 
Who is Tanush Kotian?

Also Read

Mohammed Shami

Achilles healed, yet Shami not ready for last two IND vs AUS Tests: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking wicket at Perth. (Photo: PTI)

IND vs AUS: Tackle Bumrah with discipline, not aggression, says Katich

Nathan McSweeney

McSweeney's tough start may lead to return at No. 4 or 5: Vaughan

Gautam Gambhir

Problems in India's transition: Gautam wants his team, but will he get it?

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Fans wait for Kohli's Kingly' outing at MCG

 
The 26-year-old Mumbai based Tanush Kotian has been a standout performer in domestic cricket. He boasts 101 wickets in 33 first-class matches at an average of 25.70. With the bat, he has accumulated 1,525 runs in 47 innings at an average of 41.21, including two centuries and 13 fifties. 
 
Kotian's stellar 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign played a key role in Mumbai's title victory. He scored 502 runs at 41.83 and took 29 wickets at an exceptional average of 16.96, earning the Player of the Tournament award. Notably, he was the only player to achieve the season double of 500 runs and 25 wickets.
 
Recent performance
 
Kotian's recent form has also been noteworthy. In the Irani Cup against the Rest of India in October, he delivered a match-winning all-round performance. Batting at No. 8, he scored 64 and an unbeaten 114 while also picking up three wickets. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Kotian has been impactful despite limited appearances. He has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 16.66 in two matches.

More From This Section

India women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur

Buoyed by momentum, India targets ODI series triumph against West Indies

Allan Donald

Bob Woolmer was a genius of cricket, says Proteas legend Allan Donald

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan completes a 3-0 sweep of ODI series against South Africa

Abdul Razzaq

PCB appoints Razzaq to lead nationwide T20 talent scouting program

Sam Konstas

IND vs AUS: Aussie debutant Konstas ready with plan to counter Bumrah

Topics : India vs Australia R Ashwin India cricket team Vijay Hazare Trophy Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon