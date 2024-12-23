Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 09:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kalyani Investment pays Sebi Rs 1.12 cr to settle disclosure violation case

Kalyani Investment pays Sebi Rs 1.12 cr to settle disclosure violation case

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd (KICL), a listed entity, is part of the over $2.5 billion Kalyani Group

SEBI

Sebi also found that the applicant had allegedly failed to place the summary of the related party transaction. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalyani Investment Company, one of the promoter group entity of Bharat Forge, has settled a case with Sebi about the alleged violation of disclosure norms after paying Rs 1.12 crore towards the settlement fee.

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd (KICL), a listed entity, is part of the over $2.5 billion Kalyani Group.

The order came after the applicant (Kalyani Investment Company) proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it, without "admitting or denying the facts and conclusions of law", under the Sebi's settlement regulations.

"In view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and the receipt of the settlement amount, the adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant (Kalyani Investment Company) vide show cause notice (SCN) dated March 19, 2024, is disposed of," Sebi's adjudicating officer Amit Kapoor said in the settlement order on Friday.

 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated adjudication proceedings against the applicant for the alleged violation of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA) rules and disclosure norms.

Also Read

Amit Kalyani, executive director, Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge to acquire axle maker AAM India for Rs 544.5 crore

will

Baba Kalyani vs Gaurishankar: Kalyani siblings wage a battle of wills

Baba Kalyani

No power of attorney given to Baba Kalyani by late mother: Kalyani Group

Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge

Kalyani family feud spirals with revelation of new will: Details explained

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Pilani, Vardhman: Here's why shares of Holding firms rallied up to 20%

Thereafter, Sebi issued a show cause notice on March 19, 2024, to KICL.

The SCN alleged that the applicant failed to place the summary of the related party transaction entered between the KICL and Kalyani Steels Ltd (KSL) on March 27, 2014, before its audit committee concerning purchase of Non-Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (NCOCPS) of Lord Ganesha Minerals Pvt Ltd (LGMPL).

Further, it alleged that the applicant failed to take prior approval of its audit committee for the related-party transaction entered between applicant and KSL on September 16, 2015, with respect to purchase of NCOCPS of LGMPL.

Sebi also found that the applicant had allegedly failed to place the summary of the related party transaction entered between KICL and KSL, before its audit committee concerning the Inter Corporate Deposits, advanced by applicant to KSL, during the period December 27, 2013, to March 19, 2014.

Pursuant to the receipt of the settlement application, Kalyani Investment Company filed revised settlement terms, wherein it will pay Rs 1.12 crore towards settlement charges.

The revised settlement terms proposed by KICL were cleared by Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC), which recommended the matter be settled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumSiemens

Siemens stock drops rapidly as management flags growth challenges ahead

Jio IPO size is being derived on the basis of its valuation benchmarked against Airtel

Tariff impact: Reliance Jio loses 3.76 million users in October 2024

electric vehicle

Lohia Auto targets 300k sales by 2027 with new E3W brand 'Youdha'

hyatt

Hyatt in exclusive talks with Playa Hotels on options, including buyout

jio net, jio platform

Jio loses 3.76 mn wireless subscribers in Oct but tops up on 'active' users

Topics : SEBI Kalyani Group Sebi norms Bharat Forge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon