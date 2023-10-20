close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Paytm Q2 results: Loss narrows as revenue jumps 32% on strong loan growth

Paytm, one of the country's first start-ups to go public, said revenue increased 32% to Rs 2,519 crore in the July-September quarter

paytm

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian digital payments firm Paytm posted a narrower quarterly loss net loss on Friday, boosted by steady loan growth.

Paytm, one of the country's first start-ups to go public, said revenue increased 32% to 25.19 billion rupees ($300.96 million) in the July-September quarter, from 19.14 billion rupees a year earlier.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10%

J&K Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 56% to Rs 381 cr; GNPA down 25%

Glenmark Life Sciences Q2 results: PAT rises 11%, revenue up 16.9%

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q2 net profit up 37% to Rs 244 crore

CSB Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises 10.4% to Rs 133 crore

JSW Steel returns to black; reports Rs 2,773 cr net profit in July-Sept qtr

Topics : Q2 results Fintech Paytm finance sector

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK LIVE SCOREHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon