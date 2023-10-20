close
JSW Steel returns to black; reports Rs 2,773 cr net profit in July-Sept qtr

The steelmaker had suffered a loss of Rs 915 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year

jsw

JSW Steel's expenses were lower at Rs 40,801 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 43,354 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
JSW Steel on Friday reported returning to black as it posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,773 crore for the July-September quarter on the back of higher income.
The steelmaker had suffered a loss of Rs 915 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.
The total income increased to Rs 44,821 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 41,966 crore a year ago, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.
JSW Steel's expenses were lower at Rs 40,801 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 43,354 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Part of O P Jindal Group, JSW Steel is a leading steel-producing company in India.

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

