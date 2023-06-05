Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May



The total number of loans was up 54 per cent to 8.5 million during the period as compared to 5.5 million in the same period last year. In the first two months of 2023-24 (April and May), the total loan disbursals via Paytm stood at Rs 9,618 crore, according to a regulatory filing by its parent One97 Communications Ltd on Monday. This is 169 per cent higher than Rs 3,576 crore recorded in these two months last year. In May alone, the platform lent loans worth Rs 5,502 crore.



The Paytm mobile application's monthly transacting users (MTUs) saw a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 24 per cent to 92 million. Additionally, the total gross merchandise value (GMV), which shows the total sales through the platform, registered a growth of 35 per cent in the first two months of FY24 to Rs 2.65 trillion. It was Rs 1.96 trillion in the same period last year. "We continue to see growth in the distribution of postpaid and personal loans. We have partnered with large NBFCs and banks and we continue to focus on the quality of loans distributed through our platform. We currently have 7 lending partners and we aim to onboard 3-4 partners in FY24," the company said.



It added that the company added 400,000 new merchants who pay for its payment devices in May. The total number of such merchants stands at 7.5 million. "Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential," the company said.

Also Read Paytm reports quarterly GMV rise of 40% in Q4FY23, loan disbursal up 253% Paytm's loan disbursals jump 330 per cent in December, GMV up 38 per cent Paytm stock gains as gross merchandise value rises 40% in March quarter Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28 A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades India is an opportunity, looking to expand operations: Lufthansa CEO Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end Mother Dairy to invest Rs 400 cr to set up unit in Nagpur: Gadkari Govt engaging with Vedanta to facilitate its residual stake sale in BALCO