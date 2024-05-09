Business Standard
PNB Q4 results: Profit surges 160% to Rs 3,010 crore, gross NPAs at 5.7%

Punjab National Bank Q4FY24 results: The bank reported a 18% increase in total interest earned at Rs 28,113.43 crore

Vasudha Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,010.27 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was staggering 160 per cent increase in profit compared to Rs 1,158.61 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The bank's total interest earned for Q4 was Rs 28,113.43 crore, a 18 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 23,848.61 crore.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio for Q4 stood at 5.73 per cent, against 8.74 per cent during the same period last year. Last quarter NPA ratio was 6.24 per cent.
