PNB Q4 results: Profit surges 160% to Rs 3,010 crore, gross NPAs at 5.7%

Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,010.27 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was staggering 160 per cent increase in profit compared to Rs 1,158.61 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The bank's total interest earned for Q4 was Rs 28,113.43 crore, a 18 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 23,848.61 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio for Q4 stood at 5.73 per cent, against 8.74 per cent during the same period last year. Last quarter NPA ratio was 6.24 per cent.